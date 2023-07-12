Brandon Hoàng, a TV writer from Vancouver, Wash., who is currently working on a show for Nickelodeon, spent seven years writing book manuscripts in his spare time while working as an animation executive, before successfully pitching the idea for his debut novel “Gloria Buenrostro Is Not My Girlfriend” in 2019.

At the heart of “Gloria Buenrostro Is Not My Girlfriend” is the burgeoning friendship between an introverted teenager, Gary Vo, and the most popular girl in school, Gloria Buenrostro. Her move from a wealthy part of town to Gary’s neighborhood sets a chain of events in motion where Gary attempts to steal her bracelet so that he can become part of the in-crowd at school.

Before Hoàng’s appearance at Elliott Bay Book Company, we spoke to the University of Washington graduate about the power of friendship, objectification of women, toxic masculinity and seeing the beauty of where you live.

What was the inspiration behind this book?

I came across a bunch of old notes I had kept from elementary school and middle school and started reading them. I was friends with the most popular girl in my school — a figure like Winnie Copper from The Wonder Years — who everyone talks about, especially with regards to her beauty.

I felt melancholic reading notes from this friend with an adult lens. She didn’t want to go to middle school as she was having to grow up too quickly — people only focused on her beauty. I could tell she wanted connection. It made me think about whether we have ever gone into a deeper story of a “beautiful” girl and what she goes through. What is it like to hear, “You’re beautiful,” again and again? I figured it has to mess with you.

Why is the term “beautiful” so pernicious?

People use “beautiful” as a compliment, but to have that be the first and only thing that people say erodes you. When people don’t look deeper, they are objectifying you and not getting to know you as a human being.

My sister-in-law was the one who gave me the line in the book, “Don’t tell me I’m beautiful. Stop saying that word,” because that was what she was always told. She was sick of hearing it and she would say, “Is there anything else about me you find compelling?”

What were your objectives in writing this book?

I don’t remember seeing a lot of teen Vietnamese protagonists in Young Adult novels. I wanted to write this book for other Vietnamese kids — something that doesn’t deal with the Vietnam War.

I also wanted to write about heartbreak and rejection. Spoiler alert: Gary doesn’t get the girl. What do you do with feelings of rejection, anger and sadness? I wanted to show you can go through extreme heartbreak with someone and come out clean on the other side.

The other thing I wanted to highlight is you can make pretty bad mistakes and address them. I made a lot of mistakes as a teenager, and I wish I had a book to show me there’s a healthy way to deal with this.

We have boys in this book who objectify Gloria and want to possess her both directly and indirectly. Can you elaborate on the toxic masculinity we see in this book?

Toxic masculinity is something that’s very real and sneaks up in ways that can catch you off guard if you’re not vigilant. It’s a way of possessing someone.

The Roosters have a game where they steal objects from attractive girls. The game pulls Gary in even though he was raised by a single mom and loves and respects her and his sister. He does it because he wants to be part of a popular group and not lose his only friend. It’s a desperate act. His soul corrodes because of what he allows himself to be seduced by.

You highlight the extremes of wealth in this book. What made you root it in contrasting economic disparities?

When Gary realizes Gloria has moved to his neighborhood, his first thought is how terrible his neighborhood is. I wanted Gloria to show him a different lens on his life — the beauty of his neighborhood and the people who live there. For example, Gary’s never known the name of the guy who runs the bodega he’s been going to for 17 years, but Gloria is on first-name terms with him and we see how kind he is to her. People show up for each other in the “poor” neighborhood. Gloria and her mom have a grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store, and the line is out the door. Gloria has this way of pulling people in because she takes the time to listen, know and help people.

Both Gary and Gloria are inherently lonely before they find each other. What made you focus on the theme of loneliness?

Loneliness is another character in this book. For many of my summers, I was a latchkey kid. I was alone a lot. When you’re not in school, you don’t have the distractions of going to class and extracurricular activities. When you wake up, the whole day stretches in front of you if you don’t have the money and means to go to summer camp. That’s Gary. He’s constantly lonely. Gloria is lonely in a different way. Her days are completely packed, and she doesn’t have time to sit with complicated feelings.

It takes someone like Gary to see that there’s much more to Gloria than her beauty and the extracurricular things she shields herself behind. The book, in part, deals with what it means to be seen, and how vulnerable and scary it can be for someone to see your true authentic self. Yet, you need to be authentic to have a friend that you can talk to about deeper stuff. I wanted to show Gloria and Gary need each other in this way. Friendships save our lives.

This novel deals with the redemptive power of love. Can you talk about that?

The book is a love story. It’s not a romantic love story, but a story between two people who care about each other.

They both mess up but forgive each other’s mistakes. It takes time and introspection, but they eventually find their way back to each other. If you truly want to make a friendship work, there’s a road to redemption.