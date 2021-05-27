Once again, Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures have partnered to present that seasonal bonanza of reading known as Summer Book Bingo — and, as in all good bingo games, you can win prizes.

Download your Book Bingo card in English here or in Spanish here, and start filling it out. Completing a horizontal, vertical or diagonal line qualifies you for a drawing for a gift card to a local indie bookstore; a full card qualifies you for a drawing for three grand prizes, including a Seattle Arts & Lectures subscription. Cards are accepted through 6 p.m. Sept. 7; for more information on the rules, see spl.org or lectures.org.