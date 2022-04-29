Award-winning novelist Peter Bacho’s new memoir-in-essays, “Uncle Rico’s Encore,” is a love letter to the Seattle Filipino community that raised him. In a series of punchy, funny essays, Bacho documents the union battles, civic movements and cultural unrest that he watched as a child. The book swerves from hilarious childhood anecdotes to a bracing account of his own sexual abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest to war stories from the Philippine coups of the 1980s, but Bacho always returns to the Seattle that shaped him, nurtured him and taught him how to fight. Bacho will launch “Uncle Rico’s Encore” in an event at Town Hall Seattle on Wednesday, May 18.

He spoke with The Seattle Times on the phone from his Tacoma home in March. This interview has been edited for clarity and space.

I wanted to start with your writing style, which is spare but still seems to be rooted in storytelling traditions.

Yeah. I honed my craft as a fiction writer over 20 years and what I think makes the memoir effective is the fact that I use my technical skills as a fiction writer to bring the stories to life. And over the years, my writing has evolved to something that is fairly spare. I don’t waste words.

You’re also willing to stretch out a good joke to make the punchline really pop.

Oh, everything’s set up with a punchline in mind. Writing is like that.

You write about the underemphasized importance of Filipino workers in Seattle labor history. Do you think there’s a direct line from those workers to what we’re seeing today with Starbucks and Amazon workers unionizing around the country?

I would like to think so. Every generation has to figure out where the inequities are and strive like hell to beat those inequities, to make the society that you live in a fair, more just place. But that’s not my fight anymore — that’s for younger people to make that kind of determination.

You went to school at O’Dea and you were raised Catholic. Do you still feel a connection to Catholicism?

Oh, absolutely. I’m still culturally a Catholic, it’s the religious stuff I don’t buy into anymore. But in terms of developing a sense of right and wrong, I think my Catholic upbringing is absolutely essential — that and my parents and my community.

And the guilt.

Yeah, and the guilt. There’s a story in the book about guilt and how, as a 9-year-old, I somehow came up with the idea that I had murdered Pope Pius.

Do you have any feelings for Pope Francis?

I think he’s a very good human being. If not for the doctrine and the prohibitions against sex and so on and so forth, I might really consider rejoining. I think he’s a great world leader and I think he’s taking the church in the right direction.

But I’m not involved in the church in any way, other than contributing to O’Dea, to which I owe a very deep obligation. O’Dea helped form me.

Your story about how Seattle’s Filipino community rejoiced when they won the fight to name the Jose Rizal Bridge was really moving.

See, this is the thing: This was a community that was very effective — enormously effective. When you consider the fact that you had a communist leader, Chris Mensalvas, remain the leader of [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] Local 37 during the heart of the McCarthy era, and the fact that a bunch of old Filipinos, my uncle’s generation, spearheaded the naming of Jose Rizal Bridge and Park — this was a community that got things done.

And then toss in later efforts to get adequate housing for the elderly of Chinatown, primarily elderly Filipinos. I was part of that, and the late and great Bobby Santos as director of Interim [CDA] was able to pressure city, state, and federal officials into loosening up millions of dollars of rehab housing for the elderly and the poor in Chinatown. The book is a salute to them, not just a remembrance of my own stupidities. It’s a salute to this unique time and this unique community.

I thought it was a stroke of genius to open with a series of walking tours around Seattle, to set the stage.

Thank you. That was the last thing I added, to actually create a map: This is where the old community used to live and hang out — from the Central Area to Beacon Hill and the South End. And then I fast-forward, of course, to the burial of my mom in the North End of Seattle where, interestingly enough, most of the Filipinos from that generation have chosen to be buried. They were friends in life, and they’ve chosen to be together again in the end. It’s very moving.

Are you the kind of person who has regrets? Was writing this book difficult for you?

It was a chance to reflect on a life that’s now 71 years old. Do I have any regrets? I suppose some, but not too many. I regret, for example, not playing college basketball. I regret not starting boxing earlier. But I don’t have too many regrets, because if I stayed on a straight and narrow path I wouldn’t have experienced the odd and sometimes dangerous things that I did experience.

And somehow or another, I survived all of it — a heart attack, a bunch of stuff — all of which provide grist for the storytelling. Not that I would recommend getting a heart attack, but I got at least three good stories out of that heart attack.

You did, for sure. And you’re still OK with your decision not to return to the Philippines?

I figured out, after the ’87 coup, that I had one hour and 30 minutes of exposure in combat. And I said, “That’s enough for a lifetime. I don’t need to do this no more.” So I didn’t. I figure there are probably a million ways to die in the Philippines, and I’d probably gone through about seven and a half or maybe eight of a cat’s nine lives. And the Philippines was not going to get the ninth.

Is there anything you’re looking to do when you’re up in Seattle for your book’s launch event?

I’m just going to hang out with friends and family and then have lunch at Musang, which is a Filipino joint on Beacon Hill which does this killer adobo. I’d get off my deathbed and drive up to Seattle for that.

Have you been to Archipelago in Hillman City?

I heard Archipelago’s very good. It’s nice to see Filipino joints really make a mark. In the old days, we had the Manila Cafe down in Chinatown, and they served the best inihaw I have ever eaten in my life. It was just a joint, but the food was really good. And then after that, there was nothing for a long time. But now, you’ve got these highly rated and really wonderful places up in Seattle. It just makes me proud and does something good for my heart.

Maybe not literally, but …

No, not literally. I mean in a metaphorical sense. My heart has wings eating adobo. I can fly to heaven and back.