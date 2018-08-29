Crime fiction, nonfiction and short fiction are part of this latest batch of Paperback Picks.

Need a new paperback? Of course you do. Some suggestions:

“In the Midst of Winter” by Isabel Allende (Atria Books, $17). The beloved author of “The House of the Spirits” and many more best-selling novels returns with a novel set in contemporary Brooklyn, recent Guatemala and 1970s Chile and Brazil. Seattle Times reviewer David Wright described it as “a moving tale of the desperate search for asylum from violent unrest and political oppression, and the refuge of another’s arms in later life, improbably tied together by a criminal caper.”

“Robicheaux” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster, $16). Burke’s most popular character, New Orleans detective Dave Robicheaux, returns — after a five-year absence — to find that he, after a drunken night, may have committed the homicide he’s been assigned to investigate. Burke, who lives in Missoula, Montana, is a two-time Edgar Award winner and the author of 36 novels.

“The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies” by Jason Fagone (Dey St. Books, $16.99). Robert and Michelle King, creators of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” have optioned the television rights to this 2017 nonfiction book about the life of Elizabeth Smith Friedman, who worked as a code breaker during both world wars.

“Bibliomysteries: Stories of Crime in the World of Books and Bookstores,” edited by Otto Penzler (Pegasus Books, $15.95). For those bookish types who also love crime fiction, this seems a potentially tasty collection. Its impressive list of authors include Laura Lippman, Nelson DeMille, Anne Perry, Jeffrey Deaver and John Connolly, whose Edgar Allan Poe Award-winning short story “The Caxton Lending Library and Book Depository” is included.

“Ghost of the Innocent Man: A True Story of Trial and Redemption” by Benjamin Rachlin (Little, Brown, $17.99). Rachlin’s acclaimed debut tells the story of Willie J. Grimes, imprisoned for 24 years for a rape he did not commit. “One of the most powerful aspects of ‘Ghost’ is its portrait of time behind bars — the transfers, delays and letter-writing campaigns that form the scaffolding of lives in limbo,” wrote Claudia Rowe, reviewing for The Seattle Times, describing the book as “a story so important and infuriating it is hard to look away.”

“The Mountain: Stories” by Paul Yoon (Simon & Schuster, $16). Yoon’s latest collection, acclaimed upon its debut last year, presents six linked stories taking place across several continents and time periods. The stories are sober and the prose is quiet,” wrote a Los Angeles Times reviewer, “yet in that is the howling of the human condition that makes the best short fiction stand out.”