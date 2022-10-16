Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

3. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik

4. The Winners, Fredrik Backman

5. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout

6. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman

7. Babel, R.F. Kuang

8. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell

9. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

10. Shrines of Gaiety, Kate Atkinson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman

2. What If? 2, Randall Munroe

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

4. How We Live Is How We Die, Pema Chodron

5. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg

8. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

9. The Divider, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser

10. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur