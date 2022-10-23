Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng
2. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
4. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik
5. The Winners, Fredrik Backman
6. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
7. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell
8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
9. Babel, R.F. Kuang
10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson
4. What If? 2, Randall Munroe
5. Rest Is Resistance, Tricia Hersey
6. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg
7. Bad Vibes Only, Nora McInerny
8. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
10. Visual Thinking, Temple Grandin