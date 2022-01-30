BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. One Step Too Far, Lisa Gardner
2. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica
3. The Maid, Nita Prose
4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom
8. Invisible, Danielle Steel
9. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult
10. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Enough Already, Valerie Bertinelli
2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
3. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
4. The Betrayal of Anne Frank, Rosemary Sullivan
5. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
7. Amp It Up, Frank Slootman
8. Baby Steps Millionaires, Dave Ramsey
9. Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!, Henry Fong, Michelle Tam
10. Younger You, Kara N. Fitzgerald
Tribune Media Services
