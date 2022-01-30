BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. One Step Too Far, Lisa Gardner

2. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

3. The Maid, Nita Prose

4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

7. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

8. Invisible, Danielle Steel

9. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

10. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Enough Already, Valerie Bertinelli

2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

3. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

4. The Betrayal of Anne Frank, Rosemary Sullivan

5. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck

6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

7. Amp It Up, Frank Slootman

8. Baby Steps Millionaires, Dave Ramsey

9. Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go!, Henry Fong, Michelle Tam

10. Younger You, Kara N. Fitzgerald

Tribune Media Services