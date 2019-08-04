BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. One Good Deed, David Baldacci
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
4. The New Girl, Daniel Silva
5. Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason, Timothy Zahn
6. Under Currents, Nora Roberts
7. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand
8. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber
9. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
10. Backlash, Brad Thor
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Comfort Food Shortcuts, David Venable
2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
3. The Pioneers, David McCullough
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama
5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
6. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo
7. Dare to Lead, Brene Brown
8. The Life of a Wannabe Mogul, Bella Thorne
9. American Carnage, Tim Alberta
10. Justice on Trial, Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino
