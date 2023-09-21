John Okada, born in Seattle a century ago, didn’t live to see his first novel, “No-No Boy,” become a landmark work of Japanese American literature. He didn’t even see it published in the United States; by the time that happened in the early 1970s, Okada had died young, believing that his book was forgotten.

“No-No Boy,” the story of a young Japanese American man who returns home to Seattle after a two-year prison sentence for refusing to sign a loyalty oath during World War II, is now a recognized classic, taught in countless schools and colleges and read by generations.

And this fall, Okada and “No-No Boy” are being celebrated, in honor of the centennial of the author’s birth on Sept. 22, 1923, in three special programs at Seattle Public Library, co-presented by University of Washington Press and the local Japanese community newspaper North American Post. Frank Abe, an editor of the biography “John Okada: The Life & Rediscovered Work of the Author of No-No Boy” and guest curator of the SPL programs, hopes the presentations will draw more awareness to Okada’s legacy.

“John wanted to write the great American novel. This is the great Japanese American novel, the great Nisei novel,” Abe said, referring to the term for Japanese Americans born in the U.S. to immigrant parents.

“There have been a few times I thought ‘No-No Boy’ might be forgotten,” Okada’s daughter Dorothea Okada said in an email. “Frank Abe and [UW professor and novelist] Shawn Wong have done so much to keep our father’s name and book current,” she said, adding that she and her brother are thankful for the events being planned for her father’s centennial.

Stesha Brandon, literature and humanities program manager for SPL, said that the programs are “a wonderful opportunity to highlight a really important Japanese American novelist — who is also local, which we love.” She noted an appropriate connection: Okada, in the early 1950s, worked for a few years at the old Central Library downtown.

The three programs curated by Abe will each have a different focus, shedding light on Okada’s legacy. The first program, on Sept. 26, will share Okada’s personal story, with Abe presenting some previously unseen photographs from the writer’s life. Born in his family’s quarters at the Merchants Hotel in Pioneer Square, Okada attended Bailey Gatzert School (then K-8), Broadway High and the University of Washington. His college experience was interrupted by World War II and the forced incarceration of Japanese American families — including the Okadas — in the Pacific Northwest.

Enlisting in the U.S. Army, Okada served in an air unit known as The Flying Nisei, whose mission was to translate intercepted Japanese communication. Honorably discharged at the end of the war with multiple medals, he returned to Seattle and managed the Pacific Hotel with his family, themselves just returned from incarceration. Finishing his English degree at the UW, he attended Teachers College in New York, met and married his wife, Dorothy, and returned to Seattle for several years, working at the library’s business division. He later moved his young family to Detroit, where he also had a library job, and where “No-No Boy” was written; it was published by a Japan-based press in 1957. Relocating again with his family to Southern California, Okada died at age 47 of a heart attack, leaving a second novel unfinished.

As part of the first program, Wong will discuss the first American edition of “No-No Boy,” published in the early 1970s by a group of Asian American writers and scholars that also included Abe. The book has since had a longtime home at the University of Washington Press. The program will be moderated by Karen Maeda Allman, literary agent and former Elliott Bay Book Company bookseller.

The library’s second program, co-presented with Seattle Rep on Oct. 24, will present scenes from Abe’s in-progress stage adaptation of “No-No Boy,” read by local actors. “This is a bit of coming full circle, having the tools to adapt the novel for the stage, to have it be present in the moment for an audience of today to feel the deep emotion of the novel,” Abe said. “The novel is loaded with the weight of race, injustice, inclusion, incarceration, segregation, repatriation, military service, renunciation of citizenship, and then resettlement after the war — all of these complexities of the Japanese American incarceration experience … The job of the adaptation is to bring them out in an organic way for the actors to play.”

The third program, titled “The Postwar Seattle Chinatown of John Okada” and presented on Nov. 19, takes us through the streets Okada and the book’s hero, Ichiro, walked — the postwar city that Okada re-created on the page a decade later. “The sense of place [in the novel] is so vivid,” Abe said, “and John is basically using his sense memory to re-create the Seattle of his youth on the page while he’s writing upstairs in his home in Detroit.” Abe noted that, unlike many historic Chinatowns, “ours is somewhat intact. You can stand there and really feel like it is 1946. The brick buildings, many of them are still there. The clock tower is still there.”

A panel will explore the legacy of Japanese American-owned hotels in Seattle’s Chinatown International District, like those operated by the Okada family. Shox Tokita will speak about his family’s three hotels; former Seattle City Councilmember Dolores Sibonga will share memories of her mother’s Estigoy Café, and Marie Rose Wong, author of “Building Tradition: Pan-Asian Seattle and Life in the Residential Hotels,” will speak on the history of single-room occupancy residential hotels in the CID and the threats they now face. Emily Porcincula Lawsin, 4Culture Historic Preservation Program manager, will moderate.

The three events will be a rich celebration of a Seattle literary legend, though a bittersweet one: It’s impossible not to wonder what Okada might have done if he’d lived a longer life. Abe noted that he might have finished his second novel, about the Issei — the first generation of Japanese American immigrants.

And there was something else: “Had he lived just 10 more years,” Abe said, “he would have seen what he was reaching for, I believe, at the end of ‘No-No Boy,’ which was his generation finally finding its voice to express the inexpressible anger and rage of the Nisei generation, of having their rights stripped, property taken, education disrupted.” He would have seen the first Day of Remembrance in Seattle, which Abe helped organize with Frank Chin and Henry Miyatake in 1978, in which more than 2,000 Japanese Americans gathered to remember wartime incarceration and call for reparations and redress, according to Abe. “I believe, had Okada lived, he would have said, ‘Great, sign me up, I’ll be there.’”

Abe remembered a late scene in “No-No Boy,” where Ichiro walks toward King Street Station, “thinking, searching, probing, for the elusive insinuation of promise. A glimmer of hope … That’s what Okada leaves us with, a glimmer of hope. He doesn’t have the language in 1956 to express what they expressed in 1978, in Seattle: The camps are wrong, the government needs to apologize.”

A big-picture goal of the series, Abe said, is to remind us all of “the dangers of targeting people as ‘the other,’ in times of crisis, as we did after Pearl Harbor … What I hope people take away from this series, the play, the novel, is empathy for those who look different — those who have been segregated into ethnic enclaves, those who have been shut out.”