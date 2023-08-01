Dave and Ilyssa Kyu, editors of 2018’s “Campfire Stories: Tales from America’s National Parks,” have returned with another collection of outdoor storytelling, meant to be both shared around the fire with others and savored alone, cuddled up under a blanket.

But where the first collection favored historical stories from the initial century of the National Park Service, “Campfire Stories Volume II” presents modern prose, poetry and folklore from new and contemporary voices representing various backgrounds and perspectives, including the 2021 Washington state poet laureate Rena Priest. For Dave and Ilyssa, including a diverse range of stories was a key driving factor in the book’s formation.

Before several book tour dates throughout the state, we spoke to the married couple about the process of selecting volume two’s tales, representation and the spreading of mistruths.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

This is your second volume of “Campfire Stories,” the inspiration of which came from being forced to stay in your home during the pandemic. What were some key differences between creating this book in isolation and the first one where you were traveling across the county?

Ilyssa: In many ways, the pandemic solved a lot of problems for us. In creating volume one, we always, from the get-go, sought out diverse stories, diverse perspectives. But the way that we approached it early on, we really leaned on digging through libraries, archives and we talked to people in parks as well. A lot of the stories that we were able to find, at some point in time, someone deemed those to be worthy of preserving and saving to tell the stories of the parks. And our track record isn’t great for that. There are a lot of perspectives that have been left out of the narrative. We always thought that if we were going to do this book again, if we ever worked on a volume two, we would find a new way or another way to collect more stories so that we could have even more diverse perspectives in the book.

When the pandemic hit, our life turned into one big Zoom meeting, and we realized that people were [easier] to access. And we knew people were available, we were like, “We know you’re home in lockdown.” It instantly became less weird to be like, “Hey can you hop on a call with us?” We had an opportunity to not only access people but also put out a call for submissions for living writers, for contemporary writers, to work on a piece for the book. That enabled us to reach a more diverse set of people.

With the call for submissions, tell me a little about the process of choosing which stories to include. What qualities were you looking for, and what made some stories stand out over others?

Dave: We had a sort of three-tier call for submissions. We were looking for existing stories about the park[s]. We were also looking to commission a writer, and we wanted to give out some travel grants. We acknowledge that there is an access barrier to national parks — you need a car, you need equipment and[the cost] may be a barrier for people of disadvantaged backgrounds. So we provided a little travel grant to allow someone to get to a national park, and from that visit, they would write a new piece. We bolstered that with our own research. We did a lot of outreach, we especially focused on parks with artist-in-residency programs, so if there were writers we knew had spent a month in the park, we would reach out to them.

We created a rubric with the types of information we were looking to communicate about each of these places. We hope that a reader who picks up “Campfire Stories” will be able to read through the selection of stories about each park and be able to walk away with an authentic understanding of those places, how they came to be, what it’s like to maintain them and what it’s like to live and have different relationships with those parks. And what the communities that were existing here before it was a national park, the Indigenous communities, what their stories are like. We then judge the stories against that rubric. Does this tell you something true about this place? Also, does it not continue to spread misinformation about a place? Plus, there’s an important barometer: Is this entertaining? Is this something you would want to share around a campfire?

In the foreword, J. Drew Lanham writes, “… they provide a large step forward in the Three R’s Process: to recognize, reconcile, and repair.” Can you speak to this and its role in “Campfire Stories?”

Dave: This is a contemporary collection of stories around national parks; we’d be remiss to continue to leave out and not acknowledge Indigenous communities and the tensions around protecting a place with the truth that a lot of Indigenous communities had to be driven out of these places in order for the National Park Service to protect it. In each of our chapters, we make sure to include, as best we can, an authentic Indigenous story, one that doesn’t continue to spread mistruths or misconceptions about that place, and in a way that the Indigenous community would be comfortable being represented.

After each story, we have a little context in an editor’s note, essentially. It was important to us to share some of this knowledge from some of our research of what we did include, and [exclude], because we’re looking to create something that aligns with contemporary mindsets when we’re looking at the national parks project 100 years in.

You mentioned a goal was not to continue to spread mistruths or misconceptions. What examples did you come across, or how did you know it wasn’t true?

Dave: For example, in Yellowstone, we weren’t finding much written Indigenous storytelling about the place. The narrative early on in the park service, where they were trying to attract people to Yellowstone — but not make Americans too afraid of traveling there, in a largely unsettled west — was that the wealthy [Indigenous] communities were afraid of the geysers in Yellowstone. But contemporary Indigenous individuals will dispel that myth. They’ll say, “We didn’t want to write about this place because we didn’t want you to discover it.”

We were looking to do that type of research, and if we had put in something that carried that mistruth, like, “Oh, these communities aren’t here because they’re so afraid of this place,” we’d be doing it a disservice to not only the way we have looked at parks but to the contemporary Indigenous communities who are still fighting to be recognized, be seen. We’re still catching up to those movements.

Ilyssa: It’s also about avoiding misrepresenting a place. The example I always give is when we think of Philadelphia, which is where we live, people always think about soft pretzels and cheesesteaks — those [don’t really tell] you anything about our city. There are so many other wonderful and great things about this place, and so we wanted to avoid talking about the soft pretzels and cheesesteaks of national parks so that they felt more authentic to the experience of being there, living there, working there, enjoying yourself in those national parks.