I remember finding a signed copy of the poetry collection “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong at Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn, N.Y. Usually, signed books are a sign that the author has a special connection with the place where you find it, so I knew I needed to add it to my ever-growing poetry collection.

A year later, I sat in my Seattle home and talked with Vuong about that very poetry collection, only to discover that he thinks of Greenlight as the place where he launched his career and remembers when one of his first book events was hosted there.

“Time Is a Mother” continues to be a special part of Vuong’s career, one where he bridges grief and humor. We talked about the power of embracing both grief and humor, what guidance he’d provide to someone rediscovering poetry, and what time has given him.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

I’ve been a longtime fan of your work. I remember reading your novel, “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” on a public bus in Seattle. I came across a line that said, “I’m sorry I keep saying How are you? when I really mean Are you happy?” and immediately started crying. It didn’t matter to me because I felt your words so deeply about the way that loss can change and shape us.

I’m pleased to hear that it resonated with you. Most of my work happens between midnight and 2 in the morning and I often ask myself, “What would this work mean in the world?” I never know, but I have this faith that if it’s valuable to me, it might be valuable to someone else. Literature is one of the arts where its value is up to the people that experience it.

Is it ever challenging to toe that line of telling a story you need and creating something that resonates with a wider audience?

Part of my creativity has to do with a deep-seated disobedience of stability or an audience. If I care about a topic, I believe somebody will too, the same way I do when I read Emily Dickinson or James Baldwin. Did James Baldwin imagine a queer refugee in New England? Maybe not, but his work is the spine of my creative life. I just believe in the power of language.

Why did you feel ready to write your most recent poetry collection, “Time Is a Mother”?

I was very self-conscious in my first two books but this time, I followed what satisfied me as an artist and how I could surprise myself. Seventy percent of this poetry collection was written before my mother died, which shifted the project for me. When faced with loss, I reached a fork in the road where I could either give up or create something that made me happy as an artist. This is the most grief-stricken book I’ve written, but also the funniest one.

It’s interesting that you bring up the value of humor because oftentimes, embracing humor in the face of grief is seen as something negative because it ostensibly takes away from the seriousness of what you’re experiencing. How did humor enable you to embrace your grief and write with vulnerability?

Humor is as legitimate as sadness. We think of levity as less than but coming from a family of women, I saw that humor was life-giving. When they laughed, they always laughed for long periods or more robustly, as if they had arrived at a well of water after long distances of drought. I didn’t know how to bring humor into my poetry early in my career, but writing two books and losing a mother gave me the courage to create “Time Is a Mother.”

I approached my sadness with a deep sense of curiosity and wonder. It’s something we share with so many people on this planet living and long gone, so why avoid it? You have to know sadness to cherish the things that bring you joy.

In what ways is this book a self-portrait, and in what ways does it differ?

The novelist James Salter says, “Life is weather. Life is meals.” The power of fiction is that you get to orchestrate a linear experience of drama and tension. Poems come through care, and my work is more representative of myself even though I haven’t lived through all the things depicted in my poetry. The context is shared with me, but the drama of the story is imagined.

For people who aren’t as familiar with poetry, what guidance would you provide to someone who’s discovering this poetry collection for the first time, or even rediscovering poetry as an adult?

Poetry gets a bad rap, and I think it’s because we’ve been taught to read with the goal of comprehension or acquiring meaning. We ask, “What’s the summary? What’s the conclusion? What’s the takeaway?” There’s an exchange rate around how we value poetry, and that method of reading dominates our education system into adulthood.

Reading poetry is much closer to listening to an album, walking through a storm or looking at a sculpture. You don’t have to love it or understand it fully, but can experience it, and the same goes for poetry.

Where did the title of this poetry collection, “Time Is a Mother,” come from, and how have you carried it with you?

I always have three titles in rotation for every book I write, and this one was special because it hints at an expletive, but it also has a double meaning. Time mothers us in that it creates the present, but it also destroys so much. When a title holds [multiple] feelings at once, you can’t ask for language to do more.

What has time given you in your own life?

Time has taught me that there are no clear answers, but the beauty of sharing [my] work makes it all worth it. That’s true to our ancestors, and it’s still true for me.