Hardcover fiction

1. Ocean Prey, John Sandford

2. The Devil’s Hand, Jack Carr

3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. The Red Book, James Patterson, David Ellis

6. The Good Sister, Sally Hepworth

7. Win, Harlan Coben

8. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

9. Stargazer, Anne Hillerman

10. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

2. On the House, John Boehner

3. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

4. The Hero Code, William H. McRaven

5. Everything Will Be Okay, Dana Perino

6. The Pepper Thai Cookbook, Pepper Teigen, Garrett Snyder

7. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

8. Ask Iwata, Sam Bett

9. Fast Burn!, Ian K. Smith

10. Woman Evolve, Sarah Jakes Roberts

Tribune Media Services