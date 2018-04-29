“A Higher Loyalty” is the top local nonfiction best-seller.

Hardcover fiction

1. Noir, Christopher Moore

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers

3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

5. The Power, Naomi Alderman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, James B. Comey

2. Fascism: A Warning, Madeleine Albright

3. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Natural Causes, Barbara Ehrenreich

