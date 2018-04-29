“A Higher Loyalty” is the top local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Noir, Christopher Moore
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers
3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
5. The Power, Naomi Alderman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, James B. Comey
2. Fascism: A Warning, Madeleine Albright
3. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Natural Causes, Barbara Ehrenreich
