As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Nine Lives, Danielle Steel

2. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

3. Falling, T.J. Newman

4. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

5. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

8. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand

9. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides

10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How I Saved the World, Jesse Watters

2. Trejo, Danny Trejo

3. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

4. Speechless, Michael Knowles

5. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

6. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

7. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig

8. The Science of Dream Teams, Mike Zani

9. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

10. Fox and I, Catherine Raven

