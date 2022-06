BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Nightwork, Nora Roberts

2. The War of Two Queens, Jennifer L. Armentrout

3. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector, Graham Brown

4. 22 Seconds, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

5. In the Blood, Jack Carr

6. Dream Town, David Baldacci

7. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

8. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner

9. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub

10. Two Nights in Lisbon, Chris Pavone

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. Finding Me, Viola Davis

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. Endure, Cameron Hanes

5. Mordenkainen Presents, Wizards RPG Team

6. Fighting Words Devotional, Ellie Holcomb

7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

8. Phil, Alan Shipnuck

9. Created Equal, Ben Carson

10. The Cook You Want to Be, Andy Baraghani

Tribune Media Services