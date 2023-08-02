In her debut novel, Seattle author Lauren J.A. Bear focuses on a forgotten part of the Medusa myth. Medusa wasn’t the only Gorgon — she had two sisters, Stheno and Euryale, who are rarely mentioned in modern retellings of the snake-haired woman. .

In “Medusa’s Sisters,” Bear imagines the lives and journeys of Stheno and Euryale, and the complicated relationship between the three sisters. Before her visit to the University Bookstore on Aug. 8, Bear sat down with The Seattle Times to discuss history, mythology and uncovering women’s stories within them.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was the inspiration for “Medusa’s Sisters?”

I love myths. I think that myths are so universal, and they’re a compass of the times, not just of the past but the present. Myths show a lot about who we are through how we react to them.

I was teaching middle school humanities when I had my middle child, my daughter, so this is 2017 and I’m nursing her. It’s late at night, and crazy thoughts come to you when you’re sleep deprived. I think mythology was percolating a little bit back there [in my head] because of the humanities curriculum of my sixth graders. But I had this thought: Medusa was a Gorgon. So there was more than one Gorgon. Who were they? My daughter’s sleeping, and I pull my phone out over her head, and I go on Wikipedia, as one does. And on Wikipedia, there’s a quote by a 19th-century classicist, who says that the sisters are just appendages, and the real Gorgon is Medusa. There was something about reading that, holding my daughter in 2017 — which was a very fraught [political] climate — that really overwhelmed me, and I became obsessed with finding out more about these mysterious sisters.

How did you research for the novel?

First and foremost, I went to the primary source material. I spent about two years digging through the Ancient Greek and Roman texts to find mentions of Medusa, the Gorgons and other characters that figure into their narrative. Once I had all my research, I could lay these pieces out, and then fill in the gaps with my imagination. That’s where I had a lot of fun creating a richer, more empowering story for the Gorgons, and also one that was a little subversive.

Advertising

As you were researching the Gorgons, at what point did you realize you were going to write a novel about them?

I think it was always a novel. A myth kind of goes from beginning to end really quickly, but the problem with myths for a modern audience is that the female characters are never filled out. The female characters in antiquity are simplified in a way that gives the male characters a great story. We have Helen, the sex symbol, or we have Medea or Circe, who are femme fatales, or we have Penelope, who’s the perfect wife. To write what real women are — not just sweet, or just sexy, or just full of rage — was going to require a longer story.

How did you find the narrative voice of “Medusa’s Sisters” — the balance between contemporary familiarity and the speaking and writing style of Ancient Greece?

I knew it was going to alternate [narration] between the two sisters, but I didn’t want to give first person to both of them. I knew that Stheno would get a first-person voice, and with Euryale, she is a more prickly person, and she’s a more guarded person. I was really inspired by Anne Carson’s translations of ancient Greek drama. I tried to incorporate some of that lyrical quality of a Greek drama, which is why there are these moments of the chorus coming into the novel.

“Medusa’s Sisters” has a plot twist or two — how did you decide what information to reveal to the reader, and when?

I wanted to rewrite Medusa completely because a lot of the [secondary] literature I read about Medusa was about her rage, but I couldn’t actually find a lot about her rage in the primary texts. I couldn’t find any evidence of Medusa killing anybody, except when she’s disembodied and Perseus uses her as a catalyst for murder. The big narrative decision I made in writing this book was that everyone already knows that she gets her head chopped off, so let’s chop it off, right away. I did a prologue — I cut her head off like in the first five pages. And that was intentional because I wanted to throw my reader off and have them think, Well, if her getting her head chopped off isn’t the big reveal, then what else is coming for sisters?

Advertising

Why do you think these old stories have such a grip on modern readers and modern culture? Why do we keep retelling Greek myths, again and again?

Well, there are two things. On one hand, we want to hear about women in antiquity. On the other hand, we love a good villain. So when we look at these old stories, and especially when the villain is a woman, it’s extra compelling. I think that women in antiquity face a particularly difficult plight, because not only were their lives dictated and controlled by men, but the record of those lives was also dictated and controlled by men. So they really don’t exist as real, flesh-and-blood humans for the modern audience, unless we go back and we [try to subvert that]. We, by challenging these authorities, transfer power back to the women, to the villains.

Myths are universal. They [have] a symbolism that we all understand. Maybe it’s something innate, something arcane that it touches on. There’s a quote from Carlo Levi, anItalian academic, that I think about all the time. He says, “The future has an ancient heart.” And I reflect on this a lot as I rewrite the stories of old. It’s my connection to human past.