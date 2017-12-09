A classic French crime-solver finds his way back to print; plus some new short stories from Peter Robinson.

The waning of the year suggests some fresh crime fiction might be in order. How about short stories from England and a classic French novel reissued?

Peter Robinson strikes out in several new directions with “Not Safe After Dark” (Morrow, 472 pp., $15.99 paperback original). This generous collection of short stories was published in Robinson’s native England in 2004 but is available for the first time here.

With Robinson’s sturdy prose leading the way, it includes several pieces and a novella about his most famous character, the compassionate but intense and unflinching Detective Chief Inspector Alan Banks.

(Banks is also the heart of an excellent TV series starring the underrated Stephen Tompkinson. Compassionate but intense and unflinching? Trust me, you want this guy on your side — but you don’t want him angry with you.)

The book’s settings range far from Banks’ blue-collar turf in northern England. Take “The Duke’s Wife,” a chilly little tale of revenge set in aristocratic Vienna in an unspecified day gone by. Or “Some Land in Florida,” set in a tacky Florida condo complex; it starts out, “The morning they found Santa Claus floating facedown in the pool, I had a hangover of gargantuan proportions.”

From dead Santa to gritty Paris: For several years, Penguin has been doing an admirable job of reissuing in paperback all of Georges Simenon’s classics about Paris’ Commissaire Jules Maigret.

The publishers have their work cut out for them: the scarily prolific Simenon wrote more than 400 books, 75 of them about Maigret. (Considering his reputation as a Casanova, it’s surprising Simenon had any time to write, much less in such profusion.)

The latest reissue is “Maigret’s Mistake” (Penguin, 176 pp., $13), originally published in 1953, here in an unfussy translation by Howard Curtis.

Lulu Filon, a young woman with a shady past, has been killed in her luxurious apartment — an incongruous combination. Doggedly interviewing people connected to the victim, Maigret soon realizes that Filon was the mistress of her married neighbor upstairs: Etienne Gouin, an arrogant, wealthy and charismatic surgeon.

Maigret becomes fascinated by the doctor, to the point of risking blinding himself to other suspects in the case, such as the woman’s boyfriend, a musician. Throughout, the detective is his usual reserved, nearly humorless, pipe-smoking self, gifted at gazing at human interactions with a cool eye and a keen mind.