Maren Comendant of Maple Leaf, the owner of Capitol Hill’s newest bookstore, Nook & Cranny, has “done a little bit of everything.“

Before she moved to Seattle in 2012 to go to culinary school, Comendant was a production and stage manager in theater. Two years ago, while working as a catering chef, she was deliberating another major life change.

“Cooking was meant to be my backup plan because before the pandemic, it was a very secure job.”

During and after lockdowns, Comendant formulated something new: a bookstore cafe. A lifelong reader with no bookselling experience, she began slowly crafting a business plan. Then she read an article announcing that the owner of Oh Hello Again, a small, bibliotherapy-themed bookstore in operation for just over a year on 15th Avenue East on Capitol Hill, was selling her business.

The space wasn’t big enough for a cafe, but Comendant noted that Oh Hello Again had turned a profit in its brief existence. She decided to defer the cafe half of her dream and jump feet-first into the bookselling business.

“I bought out [Oh Hello Again’s] inventory and took over the space,” she said.

Comendant renamed the store Nook & Cranny Books & More, and 10 months later, she is feeling good about her impulsive decision.

“I totally lucked out,” she said with a laugh. “I hadn’t considered opening my business on Capitol Hill, just because it’s generally pretty expensive. [But] 15th is a wonderful little street with all locally owned small businesses. It just seemed like, really, the perfect location.

“When I saw pictures online after it first came up for sale, I was unsure that I’d be able to do the things that I want with a space that small. But the moment I walked in and saw it in person, I was so inspired.”

Because the store is so small, Comendant decided to take a creative approach with Nook & Cranny’s categorization of new and used books. Rather than breaking books out in strict categorization by subject, the books are arranged thematically, with sections including “On Love & Heartbreak,” “The Joys & Pains of Solitude,” “When You Need a Hero,” and “For a Short Attention Span.” Novels are shelved next to poetry, self-help, picture books and historical nonfiction.

This subjective shelving decision might make a strict librarian’s eye twitch, but tiny bookshops like Nook & Cranny (and the traveling bookstore Blue Kettle Books) are betting that it improves the browsing experience for adventurous shoppers. In a larger bookstore, shelving by theme would result in unmanageable chaos. But for a single-room shop with one bookseller on staff, this creative categorization gives the store a deeply personal touch, like a handwritten letter from a friend.

“My tastes are very eclectic,” Comendant said. “Maybe that’s why this format of bookselling works for me, because I’ve read books from every category in the shop.”

She only applies one criterion when considering a book.

“My thing is good writing. Any genre is fine, if the writing is good.”

If you can bring yourself to stop scanning for the political science section and lend yourself over to Comendant’s personalized sections, you might learn to enjoy a new sense of discovery.

For example, while inspecting the “Highs & Lows of Friendship” shelf, I kept returning to Kate DiCamillo’s “The Tale of Despereaux,” a book that never would have called to me from the children’s fantasy section, but which struck me differently when shelved next to Jean Rhys’ “Wide Sargasso Sea” and Ernest J. Gaines’ “A Lesson Before Dying.” It’s an opportunity to cast off calcified prejudices and instead see books through a fresh set of eyes.

Comendant has quickly come to love crafting personalized recommendations for customers, and she’s always working on ways to perfect the book-discovery process for browsers. Some experiments have been popular with customers, including a rotating, monthly “Where in the World” section, featuring books from and about specific geographic locations.

Nook & Cranny has hosted several book launches over the past few months, and Comendant is looking forward to hosting more author events in the near future. In early May, the shop will host its first monthly open mic night. And Comendant is putting a lot of thought into another event idea that could weave together her broad set of skills: a literary dinner series.

“Since I don’t have space for a cafe, I would cater my own event,” she said. “If I put up a couple long tables, I could get 12 to 15 people around them for a nice little intimate, unusual author event. I’m working on that plan,” she said, “but gently.”

In the meantime, Comendant enjoys addressing the everyday challenges of running a bookstore.

When asked what the biggest difficulty has been so far, she didn’t hesitate.

“I knew budgeting my book orders was going to be a challenge because it’s a challenge in my personal life — I’ve never had any self-control in buying books.

“That’s something I have to be hyper-focused on,” Comendant added, laughing. “So that I’m not spending my entire business budget every month on just buying all of the books that I could possibly want.”

You can file that under “High-Quality Problems.”

What are Nook & Cranny customers reading?

Nook & Cranny owner Comendant said, “I’m just super-impressed” that “Black Cake” is Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel, “because the writing is really exceptional.” The story, about a mysterious cake recipe passed down from one generation to the next, contains “a lot of coincidences that perhaps from a less-skilled writer I would have trouble suspending my disbelief,” but Wilkerson made the plot feel inevitable rather than contrived. “I was totally engaged, and I’m looking forward to more from her.”

Joseph Allen Boone’s “Furnace Creek” is “a modern adaptation of ‘Great Expectations,’ which is one of my favorite Dickens. It’s set in the American South in the ’70s, and Pip is queer. This checks all of my boxes,” Comendant raved. Boone’s writing is “very much his own, but it’s definitely an homage to Dickens — perhaps without the melodrama.”

One of the main ways Comendant discovers new books is through Nook & Cranny’s customers. When a neighbor special-ordered a book of poetry by Quan Barry, Comendant fell in love with the author and ordered everything she’d written. Barry’s novel “We Ride Upon Sticks” is “about a girls’ field hockey team who resorts to witchcraft so they can go to state.” Comendant called the book “a love letter to the ’80s and a remarkable piece of writing — a fun story with lots of social commentary buried in there.”

And Comendant said Johannes Anyuru’s “They Will Drown in Their Mothers’ Tears” is “maybe my favorite book of the book year so far.” The Swedish novel, which was featured on the shop’s “Where In the World” display, uses “elevated prose” and powerful “rhythm and metaphor” to compose “a striking indictment of the Swedish government and their Islamophobia.”

Though that sounds like depressing subject matter, Comendant was perhaps most impressed by the fact that Anyuru’s book “was not bleak. It felt hopeful, like he believed that we could come up with a solution.”