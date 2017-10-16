Among the authors visiting Seattle this season will be a familiar face: Town Hall has just announced that the Tony Award-winning actor (known on TV for “Doogie Hauser, M.D.” and “How I Met Your Mother”) will be in town Dec. 7 to promote his new book, “The Magic Misfits,” at Temple De Hirsch Sinai (1441 16th Avenue, Seattle). The book, the first of a planned series about a young magician, is Harris’s first book for children; he is also the author of the bestselling memoir “Choose Your Own Autobiography.”

All ages are welcome at the event, which begins at a family-friendly 6:30p.m. and will feature Harris discussing the book — and perhaps disclosing a few of its codes and ciphers — and answering audience questions. There will be no booksigning, but pre-signed copies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $5 and are going quickly; see townhall.org to purchase.