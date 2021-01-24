BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Neighbors, Danielle Steel

2. The Scorpion’s Tail, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

6. Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, Charles Soule

7. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

8. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

9. Deadly Cross, James Patterson

10. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta

3. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders

7. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, Lysa TerKeurst

8. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

9. Ask Your Developer, Jeff Lawson

10. Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty

