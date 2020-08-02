BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Near Dark, Brad Thor

2. The Order, Daniel Silva

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

4. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

5. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

6. Axiom’s End, Lindsay Ellis. St

7. Camino Winds, John Grisham

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. A Walk Along the Beach, Debbie Macomber

10. Peace Talks, Jim Butcher

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

2. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, Ben Shapiro

3. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek

4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

5. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys of Theros, Glennon Doyle

8. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude

9. Blitz, David Horowitz

10. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

Tribune Media Services