The Nordic people have fostered one of the world’s greatest storytelling traditions, from the Icelandic Eddas to the Viking Sagas to Norse myths on down to the recent Scandinavian mystery boom that dominated global bestseller charts. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ballard’s National Nordic Museum maintains a steady schedule of literary events, from the Nordic Stories series of children’s story time events to Finnish history book launch parties.

Leslie Anne Anderson, the National Nordic Museum’s director of collections, exhibitions and programs, estimates that the museum devoted more than 15% of its programming to literary events last year. Earlier this month, she says, the museum created a dedicated Family Learning Alcove space with a library and reading nook “for families to read children’s books by Nordic authors.”

Anderson explains that the literary component has always been a part of museum programming, but “at the start of the pandemic and our switch to virtual programming, it became a very important piece of what we do.” Even while it stayed closed during those early days of lockdowns, the museum kept in close contact with patrons and the community by hosting conversations about books and ideas, and that momentum has held true as the museum has reopened to the public.

As the literary programming has increased, so have the variety and scope of its topics. The museum has hosted debuts of Nordic literature in English translation, personal accounts of growing up Black in Sweden and a history of Iceland’s preoccupation with elves. In September, the museum is hosting translator Mia Spangenberg for a discussion about bringing Nordic children’s literature to English-speaking audiences.

And next month, as part of the citywide celebration of the annual Association of Writers & Writing Programs conference taking place in Seattle, the National Nordic Museum will host “Inspired by Iceland,” a multimedia reading from four poets celebrating different aspects of Iceland’s geography and culture.

Poet Katy Didden explains over the phone that she conceived of the event as a way to celebrate her new collection of erasure poems “Ore Choir: The Lava on Iceland.” But as soon as she started to bring other poets in to the event, the concept broadened in scope.

“Everyone reading has a different connection to Iceland, and it’s fascinating to see how each of us was drawn to writing about Iceland,” Didden explains. Seattle poet Sierra Nelson, Didden says, “was interested in Old Norse and the Icelandic language, and she’s looking at runes” in her performance. Nelson suggested including poet Melanie Noel, who Didden says “spent a couple years in Iceland meeting artists and working on really interesting interdisciplinary projects.”

Katie Prince’s grandmother is from Iceland, and Prince served as an artist-in-residence at Klaustrið, a farmhouse built by celebrated Icelandic novelist Gunnar Gunnarsson. Prince says that she was drawn to Iceland “as someone who had moved every two years for pretty much her entire life and felt distinctly rootless,” and she says “the idea that one line of my family — the only one I really knew about — had lived in one place for 1,000 years” inspired her art. “I wanted to feel connected” to that long tradition, Prince explains.

As for Didden, “what drew me to Iceland was lava.” The island is still brand-new, geologically speaking, so volcanoes are a routine part of the landscape and its history is dotted with major eruptions, including a pair that became global events in 1783 and 1973. “I was so drawn to studying that history because it was really resonating with our current anxieties about climate,” she says, finding parallels in “how people were communicating about this, how people shared resources,” and the impacts that the eruption had on earthly matters like politics — including helping to inspire the French Revolution.

Attendees at “Inspired by Iceland” can expect something a little more vibrant than a typical poetry reading. Nelson will include the audience in the creation and reading of an interactive poem. Didden’s reading will incorporate images from her book, and Noel will screen a short collage-style film about shared memory to accompany her reading.

Didden, who lived in Seattle for five years and still visits frequently, says she immediately knew the National Nordic Museum would be an ideal partner for this ambitious reading. “I really want to convey how marvelous it is to work with a community partner that shares our enthusiasm and allows us to use this beautiful space,” Didden says. “They’ve been great partners, and they’re in continuous communication about making it a good event.”

Over email, Nelson makes the case for hosting readings in museums: the interpolation of event-based art with the more eternal work on display “helps remind us that we’re always navigating these different scales: the ephemeral human experience within one lifetime, and what it might mean to create in a lasting way, stretching across time,” she writes.

And in her own way, Nelson echoes the National Nordic Museum’s goal of using literature to both broaden and personalize the context of its exhibits: “I think the objects in the museum are singing and speaking,” Nelson writes, and “literary events in these spaces can help us listen more closely to them. (And probably the objects like to be read to, too!)”