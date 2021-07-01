Four more Seattle Public Library branches will open for in-person services next week: Green Lake (opening next Thursday), Northeast (Wednesday), Northgate (Tuesday) and West Seattle (Tuesday). This will bring the total of reopened libraries to 21 of the system’s 27 branches. The Fremont, Magnolia-Sally Goldmark, Montlake, New Holly and Wallingford branches remain closed, and the Capitol Hill branch is open for returns and restroom access only; all are expected to reopen by fall. Many of the reopened libraries are operating at limited hours; see spl.org for a list of branches and hours.

As of June 30, all open SPL branches are operating at 100% capacity and will not require patrons to physically distance. Masks, however, will still be required for now of all patrons and staff, as they are in all City of Seattle buildings, according to an SPL news release.

King County Library System plans to have all 50 of its branches open for in-person service by July 14. Curbside service is being phased out during the month. For a list of branches, opening dates and hours, see kcls.org.

With the reopening of the Mill Creek library in late June, all branches of the Sno-Isle Libraries are now open.