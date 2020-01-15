We’re trying something new with Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club for 2020: a books-to-movies film series, for which we’ll read a book, watch the film inspired by it, and then discuss both works together.
I’ve always been fascinated by the transformation process by which a great book, in the hands of a skilled screenwriter unafraid to make changes as needed, becomes a great movie. Our first book/movie duo is “The Remains of the Day” — both the 1989 novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, and the 1993 Merchant-Ivory movie adapted by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala.
Though our screening/discussion at the Beacon Cinema on January 26 quickly sold out, we’ll have an online discussion at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 5 —bookmark this page. We’ll be discussing both the book and the movie, so do read/watch both if you can. (A lot of us might remember one or both of them, from back in the ’90s.) Please join me online on the 5th!
