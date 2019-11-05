The book club members have spoken! Our next selection for Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club, voted upon by readers, will be “My Sister, the Serial Killer,” by Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite.

One of several books suggested by Michael Coy, manager of Third Place Books in Ravenna, it’s both literary crime fiction (very literary; it was longlisted for the Booker Prize) and razor-sharp dark comedy, told from the point of view of a young woman whose sister has a habit of murdering her boyfriends. For the first time since our book club began, the selection is one that I’ve read already — and I think we’re going to enjoy chatting about this one.

We will meet online, at seattletimes.com/books, at noon on December 4. See you then!