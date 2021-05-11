For its July meeting, Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be reading a work by a master of the short story: Canadian author Alice Munro’s 2012 collection, “Dear Life,” published one year before she received the Nobel Prize for Literature. We’ll gather online to discuss the book at noon on Thursday, July 8.

Our May selection is Terry McMillan’s “It’s All Downhill From Here,” which we will discuss at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27. (Note that we are not meeting in June.)

If you’d like to join the book club email list, to get reminders and links to meetings, please contact Amy Wong at awong@seattletimes.com.