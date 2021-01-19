By
Seattle Times arts critic

A reminder: Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. to discuss the novel “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu. Bookmark this page — we’ll be meeting in the comments section below.

See you then!

Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @moiraverse. Moira Macdonald is the Seattle Times arts critic.

Most Read Entertainment Stories