Get your books (and typing fingers) ready! The sixth online meeting of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will take place at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at seattletimes.com/books.
We’ll be discussing “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite. The book, told from the perspective of a shy young woman who always finds herself covering up for her sister’s nasty habit of bumping off her boyfriends, should provide some lively conversation. Please join us!
