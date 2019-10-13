A reminder to all Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club members (and anyone who would like to be a member): Our fifth online meeting will take place at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Bookmark this page and be sure to join us; we’ll be chatting right here, in the comments section below. Feel free to leave a question or a thought about the book before the discussion begins, if you like. I’ll arrive online promptly at noon Wednesday to facilitate the discussion.

This month’s selection, chosen by club members from an array of first-in-a-detective-series novels, is James Lee Burke’s “The Neon Rain.” Published in 1987, it is the first of Burke’s books featuring New Orleans detective Dave Robicheaux, an ongoing series that now numbers 22 volumes. Burke, who lives in Montana, is a two-time Edgar Award winner and a recipient of the Grand Master award from the Mystery Writers of America.

Previous selections in Moira’s Book Club include “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje, “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez, “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan and “The Summer Wives” by Beatriz Williams — and all have led to some delightful discussion. Please join us! If you’d like, you can also join the Moira’s Book Club Facebook group (though it’s not a requirement) at facebook.com/groups/stbooks/. If you have any questions about the book club, just let me know: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com. See you Wednesday.