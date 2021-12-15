The Plot Thickens

As The Plot Thickens wraps it up for the year, intending to spend the holidays solving mysteries under the mistletoe (note to self: find some mistletoe), here are two quick recommendations for recent crime novels that caught my eye. “All Her Little Secrets,” the smart, assured debut novel by attorney Wanda M. Morris, kept me guessing all the way through. Ellice Littlejohn works for a posh Atlanta corporation as the sole Black attorney in the legal department; she’s also got quite a few secrets, one of them being the affair she was having with her boss — right up until she finds his corpse in his office in the book’s opening pages. An investigation begins and a complex story unfolds, intertwined with expertly paced revelations from Ellice’s past.

I had thought this would be easily classified as a legal thriller; it’s that and much more: a whodunit, a character study, a portrait of being a Black woman in a corporate world (“If people didn’t see race, they wouldn’t have to go around saying that they don’t see race,” muses a frustrated Ellice), and a rapid page-turner. Not sure if this one is the beginning of a series, but I hope to see more of Morris and her tough, resilient heroine.

Speaking of series, I jumped into the middle of a fun one. “Psycho by the Sea” by Lynne Truss is the fourth in the charmingly named Constable Twitten mysteries, set in 1950s Brighton and featuring a series of slapdash crimes and events that I’ll admit I completely lost track of, what with all the back-paging to remember who the characters are. (Reminder that it’s always better to start a series at the beginning.) But nonetheless I read the whole thing, delighted by the roles played by the “tube room” at a department store (cash is transmitted from floor to floor by vacuum-operated tubes; a system ripe for exploitation by a clever gangster/charlady), Geoffrey Chaucer (not the real one), a fearsomely organized secretary who speaks in FREQUENT capital letters, and a lauded inspector annoyed that the “perpetual downside” of police work is “the fact that random and unpleasant criminal activity always dictated the order of business.” In other words, it would be a day in the park to be a detective, except for those pesky lawbreakers constantly interrupting one’s tea. It’s all good fun, and I’m hoping to tackle the three previous volumes soon.

Here’s a bit of news from earlier this fall that I’ve been pondering: The screen rights to Sue Grafton’s beloved Kinsey Millhone series have been sold, for a planned television series. I’m a huge fan of these novels, which I reread on the regular — from “A is for Alibi” to “Y is for Yesterday” (sadly, Grafton died in 2017, before she could finish “Z”). The news struck me for two reasons: one, that Grafton had repeatedly said during her lifetime that she didn’t want the books to be filmed — including in an interview with me, a few months before her death — and two, can Kinsey’s magic really make it to the screen? I’m trying to think of a beloved detective who’s been effectively transferred to television or film, and I’m coming up blank — who am I missing? Do any of you have favorite page-to-screen detectives? Do tell me, while I read “B is for Burglar” again.

And finally, a sad announcement for those who love set-in-Seattle mysteries: G.M. Ford, author of the 12-book Leo Waterman series, died this month in San Diego. His wife, Skye Moody, confirming his death, wrote that “he will live on in his many books and in our broken hearts,” while his longtime agent Lisa Erbach Vance said in an email that “his remarkable talent for page-turning storytelling was matched by his generous spirit and brilliant sense of humor.”

A native of New York, Ford lived in the Pacific Northwest for about 50 years and in Seattle for much of that time, said Moody; the couple moved to San Diego about four years ago. Though he originally came to Seattle as a teacher, writing followed quickly. “One day he read a mystery — I don’t know whose it was — and threw it across the room at the wall, and said to himself, I can write better than that,” said Moody. “And he just started writing. His voice, was always spot-on, just perfect. You could easily get to know him through his books and his main characters.”

Ford’s first novel, “Who in Hell Is Wanda Fuca?,” was published in 1995 to much acclaim and introduced Waterman, an irreverent Seattle private eye whom Ford once described as “one part Travis McGee, one part Fletch, and one part Spenser.” The popular series continued through 2019 (the last installment was “Heavy on the Dead”), and Ford’s locally set works also included the six-volume Frank Corso series. Known as Jerry, Ford was a prolific writer and a popular teacher, especially leaving a mark at Black River High School in Renton, where he worked with many students who were struggling. “Mr. Ford inspired a lot of kids to pick up a book and read,” said one of his students to a Seattle Times reporter in 2003. (Moody said that anyone wishing to make a donation in Ford’s honor might consider any cause that helps teenagers with their education.)

Asked in a 1999 interview if he found crime fiction limiting as a genre, Mr. Ford replied, “I find the way people look at it to be limiting, as if there’s some sort of formula into which one simply plugs characters and settings, and then turns the switch. Anything you can write about in an art novel can be written about in this genre.”

Rest peacefully, Mr. Ford, and thank you.