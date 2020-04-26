BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Masked Prey, John Sandford

2. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Texas Outlaw, James Patterson, Andrew Bourelle

5. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben

6. Savage Son, Jack Carr

7. The Book of Los Friends, Lisa Wingate

8. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel

9. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle

10. Blindside, James Patterson, James Born

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Magnolia Table, Vol, 2. Joanna Gaines

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

4. The House of Kennedy, James Patterson, Cynthia Fagen

5. About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known, Peggy Rowe

6. Korean Dream, Hyun Jin Preston Moon

7. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker

8. Reprogramming the American Dream, Kevin Scott

9. Arguing with Socialists, Glenn Beck

10. Front Row at the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl

Tribune Media Services