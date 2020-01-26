BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lost, James Patterson, James Born

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Moral Compass, Danielle Steel

4. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano

5. The Guardians, John Grisham

6. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

9. Criss Cross, James Patterson

10. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Leadership Strategy and Tactics, Jocko Willink

2. Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites, Marlene Koch

3. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

4. Tightrope, Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

6. The Defined Dish, Alex Snodgrass

7. Brain Wash, David Perlmutter, Austin Perlmutter

8. Running Against the Devil, Rick Wilson

9. The Self-Care Solution, Jennifer Ashton

10. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin

Tribune Media Services