As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lore Olympus: Volume Two, Rachel Smythe

2. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

3. Rising Tiger, Brad Thor

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, Luis Antonio Delgado

5. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

6. Suspects, Danielle Steel

7. Escape, James Patterson, David Ellis

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

10. The Measure, Nikki Erlick

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth

2. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett

3. How Are You, Really?, Jenna Kutcher

4. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

5. Finding Me, Viola Davis

6. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

7. Not My First Rodeo, Kristi Noem

8. Scars and Stripes, Nick Palmisciano, Tim Kennedy

9. James Patterson, James Patterson

10. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

