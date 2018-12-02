“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
Best-sellers
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Look Alive Twenty-Five, Janet Evanovich
2. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci
3. The Reckoning, John Grisham
4. Past Tense, Lee Child
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- How enchanting are Enchant Christmas' skating trail and light maze at Safeco Field? It’s all in the expectations VIEW
- New on Netflix in December 2018: 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Springsteen on Broadway,' 'Mowgli,' 'Roma'
- New on HBO in December 2018: 'Ready Player One,' 'Isle of Dogs,' 'Icebox'
- Everything you need to know about the hottest tickets in town: Seattle events for December 2018 VIEW
- Neko Case keeps home-state crowd enraptured at Paramount Theatre
5. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Homebody, Joanna Gaines
3. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
4. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.