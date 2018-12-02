“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

Best-sellers

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Look Alive Twenty-Five, Janet Evanovich

2. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

3. The Reckoning, John Grisham

4. Past Tense, Lee Child

5. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Homebody, Joanna Gaines

3. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

4. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis