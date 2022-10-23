BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Long Shadows, David Baldacci

2. Lore Olympus: Volume Three, Rachel Smythe

3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

4. The Maze, Nelson DeMille

5. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

6. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

7. The High Notes, Danielle Steel

8. Righteous Prey, John Sandford

9. Verity, Colleen Hoover

10. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Medical Medium Brain Saver, Anthony William

4. Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes, Anthony William

5. Killing the Legends, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

6. Up Close and All In, John Mack

7. The World of the End, David Jeremiah

8. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa

9. Lighter, Yung Pueblo

10. The Book of Boundaries, Melissa Urban

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.