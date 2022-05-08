Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. Nettle & Bone, T. Kingfisher

5. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. Spear, Nicola Griffith

8. City on Fire, Don Winslow

9. French Braid, Anne Tyler

10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. How to Tell a Story, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. Unmasked, Paul Holes

8. I’ll Show Myself Out, Jessi Klein

9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

10. Finding Me, Viola Davis