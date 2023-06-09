Just days before the state’s COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, The Seattle Times met local author and naturalist Kelly Brenner in Seward Park. Her first book, “Nature Obscura: A City’s Hidden Natural World” was about to be released. Brenner took us on a walk to find overlooked and underappreciated creatures like slime molds, observe patterns of fern growth and die-off and open our eyes to more of the natural world that makes up our special city.

Now, Brenner is back with a new book, “The Naturalist at Home: Projects for Discovering the Hidden World Around Us.” This book serves as a practical guide to naturalist projects you can do at home with little to no special equipment, from finding your face mites (we all have them!) to keeping a curiosity cabinet and/or nature journal. Brenner writes that anyone can be a naturalist, or “someone who observes, studies, documents, or otherwise learns about the natural world,” and that the only real requirement is curiosity. We caught up with Brenner to talk about her new book and the importance of community in science and nature.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What has the journey of writing this book, and your work and being a naturalist, been like during the pandemic? What’s changed for you since we took that walk three years ago?

So many people read “Nature Obscura” during the pandemic and were interested in it. I had a lot of people either email me or tweet at me and ask me how I did it. “How did you find the tardigrades? How did you find the dragonflies?” So I started writing on my website instructions on how to find tardigrades, and the publisher said that would make a great book. So I went from there, starting with the articles that I’d already written on my website, and then doing a lot of research on what else we could do and how to explore nature on a deeper level. We can go around and walk, but there’s so many things that we can’t see, the small things that we don’t notice. We don’t notice them because they’re hidden away; either they’re nocturnal or they’re small or live in places we can’t access. So a lot of the projects in this book are meant to unearth that, sometimes literally.

Can you talk about the importance of curiosity being the only requirement for being a naturalist?

When I wrote “Nature Obscura,” so many people reached out, and it really started to bother me when they would say that they’re amateur naturalists. A professional naturalist doesn’t really exist. And then I thought about history, Charles Darwin and all the famous scientists that we think of as scientists weren’t scientists, they were naturalists. That was before the ivory tower [and gatekeeping science] — the big science publishers are making so much money. I wanted to break that back down again and make it accessible to everybody, and to say that, you’re not an amateur naturalist. If you’re studying nature just on your own, you don’t have to have a degree, you don’t need a diploma, you don’t need any sort of requirements. It’s important that everybody has the opportunity and that there’s no gatekeeping. Everybody can contribute. Of course, science’s funding is largely based on what benefits us or harms us. Other things like slime molds, for example, are overlooked because we don’t eat them. They don’t benefit us directly. So it’s really important to me that this book gives everybody the tools they need to be a naturalist.

You write, “We all connect with and appreciate a place more when we observe it carefully, and in doing so, we may also discover a desire to care for and protect it.” How has your care of this place grown and changed since you became a naturalist?

For me, living in Seattle for 10-plus years and getting to know my neighborhood and my local parks, and going frequently to Seward Park and the parks that are closest to me has been … It really starts to show you how the seasons change. We see the fall leaves and we see the flowers blooming, but there’s so much more to it than that. Like at Seward Park, now I know when the ospreys are coming back. I know when the mayflies start to swarm around the lake’s edge. And it’s all those little magical moments that connect things together and make you realize that everything’s connected … The weather, the time of the year, the geography of the city and the timing of everything. You start to recognize the little things that happen and then how anything can impact it. It’s important for naturalists to recognize those signs and those baselines. And that’s something that science doesn’t always really cover, but we do. We notice it and pay attention to it and talk about it.