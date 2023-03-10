You can keep your Oscars: My chosen gala is the Audie Awards, presented each year by the Audio Publishers Association in recognition of excellence in audiobook production. This year’s finalists were recently announced, and they comprise a captivating and varied sampling of the state of the art in talking books.

Listeners who experienced the audio version of Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” featured here last year, won’t be surprised to see this momentous production, with its prodigious cast of authors and narrators, nominated for Best Audiobook of the Year. Two other extraordinary multivoiced productions are also in the running for the top prize. “Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts,” Tyler English-Beckwith’s adaptation of Rebecca Hall’s and Hugo Martínez’s vivid graphic novel, adapts its rich source material into an equally moving, sonically rich listening experience. This fully dramatized ensemble production follows the emotionally grueling odyssey of Hall (voiced with stirring emotional resonance by DeWanda Wise), as she works to uncover the neglected stories of women who fought back against enslavement and oppression in Africa and America, and on slave ships during the Middle Passage where such revolts were termed “insurrection of cargo.” The evocative soundscape shifts across time, restoring silenced voices of the past while testifying to Hall’s own struggles to bring this crucial history to the classroom, an effort that got her repeatedly fired, prefiguring today’s unthinking demonization of racial studies in education. Hall decided to channel her academic research into a graphic novel so that it might reach a broader audience, and this captivating audiobook furthers her aim perfectly. This is an ideal listen for Women’s History Month.

For several years, publishers and listeners have wondered just how the growing popularity of both podcasting and audiobooks will intersect. The answer might sound a lot like Malcolm Gladwell’s Best Audiobook-nominated “Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon,” which combines the best sound editing techniques and incisive interviewing found in the best podcasts with the seamless, ad-free package of an audiobook. Distilling dozens of hours of intimate and often impassioned discussions between Gladwell, music journalist and podcaster Bruce Headlam, and national treasure Simon, with his guitar ever at the ready to illustrate a point, this original production explores the remarkable artistic journey of a brilliant songwriter, but also the nature of lifelong creativity itself. The result is utterly engaging, thought-provoking and inspiring, a miracle and a wonder indeed, and one of the few audiobooks I immediately replayed upon finishing.

Rounding out the Best Audiobook category are Viola Davis’ narration of her memoir “Finding Me,” essentially a bravura one-woman show, and hometown favorite “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” the bestselling debut novel by Tacoma-born author Shelby Van Pelt, given a poignant narration by Marin Ireland, with Michael Urie voicing the deliciously droll Pacific giant octopus, Marcellus.

The Audies often showcase familiar actors in a whole new light. For example, Best Female Narrator nominee Thandiwe Newton certainly hasn’t wanted for great roles over her illustrious film and television career, yet only an audiobook would allow her to perform not just one role, but every role in Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.” Newton gives a magnificently skilled and passionate performance in a long-overdue female-voiced production, capturing the flashes of wit and drama that flare across Tolstoy’s vast canvas, while making easy listening of even the most arduous passages of military strategy or arcane freemasonry.

Newton faces stiff competition in her category, including Rosamund Pike’s entrancing narration of “The Eye of the World,” the first entry in Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series, which Pike helped bring to TV last year with her portrayal of the powerful channeler Moiraine. I confess that unlike Tolstoy, Jordan’s expansive fantasy is not something I’d be likely to read with my eyes, but my ears couldn’t resist Pike’s smooth sensuous lilt, and I eagerly anticipated each new character and beast she conjured off the page. As Pike continues through Jordan’s fantasy cycle, I’ll need to take some really long hikes to listen to it all.

Even less epic audiobook narration can be challenging and arduous work, but it isn’t hard to see why big name stars are attracted to creative challenges like these for a fraction of their usual salaries. Other familiar names in the running for Audies this year include Terry Crews, Jeff Daniels, Ed Harris, Kevin Hart, Ethan Hawke, Lucy Liu, David Sedaris, Molly Shannon and BD Wong. But no need to fear a celebrity takeover; seasoned audiobook fans will find many of their favorite professional narrators here as well, including Edoardo Ballerini, Scott Brick, January LaVoy, Robert Petkoff and Suzanne Toren, together with many promising newcomers. No matter who wins, for audiobook fans each year’s Audies finalist list serves up a wealth of remarkably good listening.