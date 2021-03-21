BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Life After Death, Sister Souljah
2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
3. 2034, Elliot Ackerman, James Admiral Stavridis
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
5. Dark Sky, C.J. Box
6. Fast Ice, Clive Cussler, Graham Brown
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
8. The Affair, Danielle Steel
9. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker
10. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Do the Work, Nicole LePera
2. Everything Will Be Okay, Dana Perino
3. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson
4. Beyond Order, Jordan B. Peterson
5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee
6. Believe It, Jamie Kern Lima
7. Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias, Erin Benzakein
8. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
9. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
