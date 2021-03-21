BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Life After Death, Sister Souljah

2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

3. 2034, Elliot Ackerman, James Admiral Stavridis

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. Dark Sky, C.J. Box

6. Fast Ice, Clive Cussler, Graham Brown

7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

8. The Affair, Danielle Steel

9. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker

10. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Do the Work, Nicole LePera

2. Everything Will Be Okay, Dana Perino

3. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson

4. Beyond Order, Jordan B. Peterson

5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

6. Believe It, Jamie Kern Lima

7. Floret Farm’s Discovering Dahlias, Erin Benzakein

8. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

9. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

Tribune Media Services