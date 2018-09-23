“Girl, Wash Your Face” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Leverage in Death, J.D. Robb
2. In His Father’s Footsteps, Danielle Steel
3. Texas Ranger, James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle
4. The President Is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson
5. Dark Sentinel, Christine Feehan
6. Depth of Winter, Craig Johnson
7. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien
8. The Outsider, Stephen King
9. Tailspin, Sandra Brown
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
2. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari
3. The Russia Hoax, Gregg Jarrett
4. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
5. The Restless Wave, John McCain and Mark Salter
6. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover
7. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
8. Every Day Is Extra, John Kerry
9. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs
10. The Coddling of the American Mind, Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt
