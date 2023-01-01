BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
4. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
5. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
6. Triple Cross, James Patterson
7. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. Tom Clancy: Red Winter, Marc Cameron
9. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child
10. Verity, Colleen Hoover
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
3. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
5. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records
6. The Simply Happy Cookbook, Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
8. The Stories We Tell, Joanna Gaines
9. Radio’s Greatest of All Time, Rush Limbaugh
10. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.