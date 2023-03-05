BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Burner, Mark Greaney

4. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

5. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes

6. The Last Kingdom, Steve Berry

7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

8. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

9. Murder Your Employer, Rupert Holmes

10. Encore in Death, J.D. Robb

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Young Forever, Mark Hyman

2. Spare, Prince Harry

3. All My Knotted-Up Life, Beth Moore

4. Two Weeks Notice, Amy Porterfield

5. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

6. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty

7. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders

8. The Awe of God, John Bevere

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

10. Walk the Blue Line, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.