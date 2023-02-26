BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
3. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes
4. Encore in Death, J.D. Robb
5. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes
8. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
9. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica
10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty
3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
4. The Lives We Actually Have, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie
5. Rise of the Fourth Reich, Steve Deace, Daniel Horowitz
6. Walk the Blue Line, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann
7. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
9. The Power to Change, Craig Groeschel
10. Never Give an Inch, Mike Pompeo
