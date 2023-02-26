By
BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes

4. Encore in Death, J.D. Robb

5. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes

8. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

9. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare, Prince Harry

2. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty

3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

4. The Lives We Actually Have, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie

5. Rise of the Fourth Reich, Steve Deace, Daniel Horowitz

6. Walk the Blue Line, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

7. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

9. The Power to Change, Craig Groeschel

10. Never Give an Inch, Mike Pompeo

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.

Illustration by Jenny Kwon
    Publishers Weekly

