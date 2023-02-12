BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
3. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
5. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. Exiles, Jane Harper
8. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
9. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
10. Maame, Jessica George
Hardcover nonfiction
1. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty
2. Spare, Prince Harry
3. Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger Duggar Vuolo
4. Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson
5. Never Give an Inch, Mike Pompeo
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
7. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
8. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
9. The Nazi Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch
10. The Blue Zones American Kitchen, Dan Buettner
