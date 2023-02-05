BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. The House of Wolves, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

4. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes

5. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

6. The House at the End of the World, Dean Koontz

7. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

8. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix

9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

10. The Cabinet of Dr. Leng, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Spare, Prince Harry

2. Never Give an Inch, Mike Pompeo

3. Start, Stay, or Leave, Trey Gowdy

4. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

5. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

7. Straight Shooter, Stephen A. Smith

8. The Nazi Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch

9. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes, Lysa TerKeurst

10. Courtiers, Valentine Low

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.