BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. Without a Trace, Danielle Steel
3. The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes
4. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
5. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
7. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
9. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
10. Verity, Colleen Hoover
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
4. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes, Lysa TerKeurst
5. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
7. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug
8. The Noom Mindset, Noom
9. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz
10. Finding the Way, Cap Treeger
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.