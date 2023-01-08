By
Tribune News Service

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

3. Babel, R.F. Kuang

4. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

5. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

6. Berserk Deluxe Volume 12, Kentaro Miura

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

8. Verity, Colleen Hoover

9. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

10. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Financial Feminist, Tori Dunlap

4. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry

6. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner

7. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

8. The Noom Mindset, Noom

9. Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough, Kellyann Petrucci

10. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.

