BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham
3. Babel, R.F. Kuang
4. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
5. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan
6. Berserk Deluxe Volume 12, Kentaro Miura
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover
9. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
10. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. Financial Feminist, Tori Dunlap
4. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry
6. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner
7. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham
8. The Noom Mindset, Noom
9. Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Breakthrough, Kellyann Petrucci
10. Fast Like a Girl, Mindy Pelz
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC.