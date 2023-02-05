Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
4. Babel, R.F. Kuang
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
6. How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
8. Hell Bent, Leigh Bardugo
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Spare, Prince Harry
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
4. An immense World, Ed Yong
5. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
6. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman
7. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté
8. Atomic Habits, James Clear
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
10. Financial Feminist, Tori Dunlap