Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

6. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson

7. Homecoming, Kate Morton

8. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

10. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

4. Enchantment, Katherine May

5. Sweet Enough, Alison Roman

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Atomic Habits, James Clear

8. The Best Strangers in the World, Ari Shapiro

9. An Immense World, Ed Yong

10. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin