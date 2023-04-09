Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

5. Old Babes in the Wood, Margaret Atwood

6. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls

7. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

8. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

9. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes

10. The White Lady, Jacqueline Winspear

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Enchantment, Katherine May

4. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

5. Sweet Enough, Alison Roman

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Outlive, Peter Attia, Bill Gifford

9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

10. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama